Last updated at 05:39

Is September too early to start thinking about Christmas?

Child standing beside a Christmas treeGetty Images

There are more than three months to go until Christmas - so no rush to send your letter off to Father Christmas just yet!

But some shops are so excited for the festive season they've already got Christmas cards, decorations, and Christmas food on sale.

One Tesco supermarket in Cambridge even put their own big Christmas tree up outside the store - with 117 days to go until 25 December.

Shoppers were a bit confused - but it turned out the tree was just there temporarily, while they filmed a Christmas advert.

Even so, with other big annual events like Halloween and Guy Fawkes Night still to come, is it too early to start getting in the mood for Christmas?

Some people say that having too long a build-up to the festive season means Christmas feels less special when it finally arrives.

But others enjoy getting into the Christmassy mood as early as possible.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

