Could worms be the answers to helping astronauts in space

Tiny worms are on a mission into space to try and help astronauts with their muscle power.

You'll be used to seeing astronauts floating around in space - it looks fun but as they're not using their muscles to stand, those muscles can start to waste away.

Scientists from British universities have teamed up to try and find a way to tackle this - and it involves teeny tiny worms known as C. elegans.

The muscle of a worm is similar to a human's so lots of them are being sent to the International Space Station.

Scientists will study how the worms react to different conditions in space.

They're hoping the results of the study will help them find ways for astronauts' muscles to stay stronger in space.

This could mean astronauts being able to go on longer space missions.

Sounds like a small wriggle for worms, but it could be a giant leap for mankind!