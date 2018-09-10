Homepage
10 September 2018
10 September 2018
Last updated at
14:02
image
Fur-real: The dogs with human lookalikes!
Photographer Gerrard Gethings has an eye for a fabulous paw-trait - check out these incredible pictures of dogs and lookalike humans!
Gerrard Gethings blows us away with his incredible pictures of dogs and their lookalikes. Does Hope the Afghan hound share the same hairdresser as Henry? We wonder who spends longer in the bathroom.
@gezgethings / Instagram
From one dog collar to another, Francois and Antoine the French bulldog.
@gezgethings / Instagram
Our hair looks like that on holiday! For Amelia and Artemis the Poodle, bigger is better.
@gezgethings / Instagram
Best friends and also lookalikes, Jessica and Buddy, a bichon frise
@gezgethings / Instagram
Double trouble - Benji and Harper the schnoodle look like they've both got an eye for mischief!
@gezgethings / Instagram
It’s not far-fetched to say Emma and Ralph the Hungarian puli look paw-some and totally alike.
@gezgethings / Instagram
Strike a pose, like Sergei and Spike the Siberian Husky.
@gezgethings / Instagram
