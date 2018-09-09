Strictly Come Dancing: The couples are revealed!

The launch show set this year's Strictly off to a sparkling start with all 15 celebs finding out who'll they be dancing with.
After finding out his partner is Janette Manrara, CBeebies presenter Dr Ranj Singh said he's so excited he might wet himself. Let's hope that doesn't happen...!
BBC/Guy Levy
The Pets Factor presenter Stacey Dooley was incredibly excited when she found out she'll be dancing with Kevin Clifton. She said she was hoping she'd be paired with him. Lucky Stacey!
BBC/Guy Levy
Youtuber Joe Sugg has been paired up with Dianne Buswell. Joe says his fans are all really excited, including his nan who used to be a dancer!
BBC/Guy Levy
Paralympic triathlete Lauren Steadman is going to be dancing with AJ Pritchard. Lauren's competing at the World Championships in Australia between now and the live show so she's got a lot to do but she's made it clear she's in it to win it. Go Lauren!
BBC/Guy Levy
Model, campaigner and presenter Katie Piper's been partnered up with Gorka Marquez. She said she's been practicing dancing at home with her husband but he's told her she's going to have to "fake it". Cheeky!
BBC/Guy Levy
Singer Faye Tozer has been given professional partner Giovanni Pernice. We're sure she'll have no problem learning all the right Steps.
BBC/Guy Levy
Singer and presenter Ashley Roberts has been teamed up with Pasha Kovalev. She'll be feeling the pressure after former bandmate Nicole Scherzinger won the US version of the show Dancing with the Stars.
BBC/Guy Levy
One of England's most famous cricketers, Graeme Swann, will be dancing with Oti Mabuse. Both of them showed off their Floss...let's just say one was more impressive than the other!
BBC/Guy Levy
Breaking news: BBC Newsreader Kate Silverton's professional dance partner is Aljaž Skorjanec.
BBC/Guy Levy
Susannah Constantine said she was happy to team up with Anton Du Beke because she wanted someone with an "evil sense of humour". Watching them together should be interesting!
BBC/Guy Levy
When Tess Daly announced radio presenter Vick Hope's dancing partner is one of Strictly's new professionals Graziano Di Prima, she said "the hair alone is just fabulous". What a pair!
BBC/Guy Levy
Casualty actor Charles Venn's professional dancer is Karen Clifton. Fingers crossed he doesn't spend as much time in hospital training for Strictly as he does for work!
BBC/Guy Levy
Comedian Seann Walsh is one lucky celeb. His partner is last year's winner Katya Jones. No wonder he looks so happy here!
BBC/Guy Levy
Singer Lee Ryan will be aiming for the Glitterball with a little help from dancer Nadiya Bychkova. Let's hope his moves don't leave everyone a bit Blue.
BBC/Guy Levy
Actor Danny John-Jules will be gracing the dancefloor with Amy Dowden. We can't wait to see them in action!