David Baddiel: Find out all about his new book

Harper Collins/Getty

Children's author David Baddiel has been in to Newsround HQ telling us all about his new book.

Head Kid is about a boy called Ryan who is the naughtiest kid at his school.

He swaps bodies with his strict headteacher, Mr Carter.

That sounds like it could be fun!

Because of David's book, we asked you what you would do if you were a headteacher for the day and you sent us loads of suggestions.

Some of your ideas included burgers for lunch, more playtime and the freedom to do what you like.

We put them to children's author David Baddiel to see if he could guess which rules were yours and which would be those of a very serious headteacher!