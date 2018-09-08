play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:21

Nasa Mars rover takes a selfie!

The Curiosity roverNasa/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

You might have taken a load of selfies over the summer holidays, but we bet you didn't take one on Mars!

This pic was snapped by Nasa's Curiosity vehicle.

It's been on the red planet since 2012 exploring whether or not there has been or could be life there.

Curiosity took a 360 degree picture of its current location on Vera Rubin Ridge.

It shows the aftermath of a dust storm and a rare snap of the rover itself.

Experts say Curiosity has never been anywhere on the planet which has so much variation in colour and texture.

Ashwin Vasavada, one of the scientists working on the project said, "The ridge has two distinct sections, each of which has a variety of colours. Some are visible to the eye and even more show up when we look in near-infrared, just beyond what our eyes can see. Some seem related to how hard the rocks are."

Say cheese!

More like this

curiosity

The Curiosity rover has been having tyre trouble on Mars

Curiosity

Mars rover Curiosity takes first drill sample

Artist's impression of Curiosity being dropped on to the surface of Mars.

What is the Curiosity rover looking for on Mars?

mars rover
play
0:44

Mars: Nasa has lost a rover in a megastorm

Mars

Mars: Have scientists just found water on the red planet?

curiosity rover

Mars: Was there once life there?

Mars
play
0:27

Mars rover takes amazing picture of planet

Top Stories

Image of Strictly disco ball and X Factor logo

Are you a Strictly or X Factor fan?

Harry Kane's golden boots

Special boots for golden boy Kane

The 'giant snake' in the water
play
1:47

'Giant snake' being used to catch plastic in the Pacific Ocean

Newsround Home