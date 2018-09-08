play
Special boots for golden boy Kane

Harry Kane's golden bootsTwitter / Nike / Harry Kane

He was the top goal scorer of the 2018 World Cup, netting an impressive 6 goals for England and winning the honour of being named the Golden Boot of the tournament.

And as if a trophy to celebrate the achievement was not enough, England captain Harry Kane has been given some special golden boots to wear.

The special one-off pair of Nike football boots are golden - of course - and inside have been personalised with the words "Lane, Lion Leader".

Harry Kane tweets a picture of his new golden bootsHarry Kane / Twitter

It's thought the words are a tribute to Spurs' old White Hart Lane stadium, the famous Three Lions of the England emblem, and his role as captain.

Relive Kane's 6 golden goal moments.

Kane says he is "buzzing" to wear the boots in England's first UEFA Nations League fixture with Spain.

