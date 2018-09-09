Meet the youngest person to cycle the length of the country!

At just four years old Rhoda is thought to be the youngest person ever to have completed a massive bike ride from one end of the country to the other.

Along wither her older sister Ruth, her mum and her dad she's cycled from Land's End to John o' Groats.

Rhoda and Ruth were able to cycle on the same bikes as their parents, but they still carried their own weight.

It took them 22 days to finish the journey, cycling through sunshine and rain.

To help them keep going people gave them sweets along the route!

They wanted to take on the challenge to encourage other kids to give cycling a go.

And how do you celebrate finishing a ride like this? With ice cream of course!

Pictures courtesy of Tom Jones/@FamilyByCycle.