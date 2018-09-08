play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:05

Strictly Come Dancing and X Factor are on at the same time. Which one will you watch?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Don't you just hate it when you can't agree on what to watch on TV?

Well tonight will be a toughie as both Strictly Come Dancing and X Factor are on at the same time.

It's the biggest battle of Saturday night TV - and for many it's a big debate about which one to follow.

On one side - there are the sequins and glitz of ballroom dancing and on the other the tears and tantrums of a talent show.

Alex and Martin have been debating which one they will be watching.

More like this

Joe Sugg and Katie Piper
play
2:10

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Celebrities shine at red carpet launch

The 15 Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestants.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Who do you think will win?

Twist and Pulse dancing.
play
2:39

Strictly Come Dancing goes street: Can you do the routine?!

Top Stories

Image of Strictly disco ball and X Factor logo

Are you a Strictly or X Factor fan?

Little Mix pulling silly faces at a ceremony with awards

Can you read these brand new Little Mix lyrics?

A duck looks shocked against a tropical background

Quackers! The island with a single duck

Newsround Home