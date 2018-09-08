play
Last updated at 07:07

Strictly Come Dancing and X Factor are on at the same time. Which one will you watch?

Are you a Strictly fan or an X Factor fan?

It's the biggest battle of Saturday night TV - and for many it's a big debate about which one to watch.

On one side - there are the sequins and glitz of ballroom dancing and on the other the tears and tantrums of a talent show.

Alex and Martin are debating which one they will be watching.

But what about you? Let us know what you will be watching and why.

