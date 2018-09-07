UEFA Nations League: How does it work?

We all know that friendly matches can be a little boring .

The brand new 'Nations League' has been designed to make international matches more fun - plus there's a rather great prize involved.

UEFA – the organisation that’s in charge of European football – came up with the idea.

This is how it’ll work.

All 55 of UEFA's members will take part in the competition.

So Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England are all involved.

They'll be spilt into four leagues - with the best European teams in League A, down to the lowest ranked European teams in League D.

At the end of this season’s tournament, some countries will be promoted and some will be relegated.

The tournament is played every two years.

And here's the big reward - there's four places at the 2020 European Championships up for grabs.

The hope is lower ranked teams are more likely to qualify for the Euros, and that international will get more fans.