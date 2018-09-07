Can you read these brand new Little Mix lyrics?

Fans are getting excited ahead of the release of Little Mix's brand new album.
And the band are ramping up the excitement with a teaser video of them recording it in their studio.
Eagle-eyed fans have spotted copies of their lyrics lying across the floor and are desperately trying to read the pages.
Are you a Little Mix fan - can you read what they say?
Let us know in the comments!
Comment number 3. Posted by no-1 fan
Comment number 2. Posted by Unicorn
Comment number 1. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal
ps 1st comment!!