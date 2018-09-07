play
Last updated at 15:14

Can you read these brand new Little Mix lyrics?

Can you read these lyrics from Little Mix's new album?

Fans are getting excited ahead of the release of Little Mix's brand new album.

And the band are ramping up the excitement with a teaser video of them recording it in their studio.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted copies of their lyrics lying across the floor and are desperately trying to read the pages.

Are you a Little Mix fan - can you read what they say?

Let us know in the comments!

