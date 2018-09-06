9 people who have made amazing charitable donations

This woman, Chen Shu-chu, has quietly been donating millions of Taiwanese dollars to charity (equal to hundreds of thousands of UK pounds). At almost 70 years old, Chen is a humble vegetable seller who works up to 18 hours a day, six days a week. But no matter how much money she makes, she spends no more than three dollars a day on herself so that she can give away the rest. "Everyone can do it. It's not just me. It's not how much money you make that matters, but how you use your money," she says. "I don't see money as being that important. After all, you can't bring it with you when you start a new life and you can't take it with you when you leave this life."