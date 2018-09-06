The Simpsons: Producer points out an error in the cartoon!

Twitter/The Simpsons/@mattselman

Did you spot this mistake in The Simpsons?!

Executive producer of the show Matt Selman shared a moment in one of the programme's episodes, which he says shows a mistake!

In the episode, Marge is seen sat on the sofa telling Homer that she is pregnant with their third child Maggie - but it appears there's a photo of Maggie on the wall in the background! D'oh!

Some people replied saying it could be Lisa as a baby as they looked similar when they were babies.

