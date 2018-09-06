play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:06

The Simpsons: Producer points out an error in the cartoon!

The tweet posted by executive producer Matt Selman.Twitter/The Simpsons/@mattselman

Did you spot this mistake in The Simpsons?!

Executive producer of the show Matt Selman shared a moment in one of the programme's episodes, which he says shows a mistake!

In the episode, Marge is seen sat on the sofa telling Homer that she is pregnant with their third child Maggie - but it appears there's a photo of Maggie on the wall in the background! D'oh!

Some people replied saying it could be Lisa as a baby as they looked similar when they were babies.

What do you think? Had you already spotted this? Let us know in the comments below!

More like this

The Simpsons
play
1:14

The Simpsons celebrates 25 years on our TV screens

Lego Simpsons

The Simpsons to be made into Lego

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga to be a guest star on The Simpsons

Comments

Top Stories

Feather, completing the highest jump by a dog.
image

The new Guinness World Records have landed!

Girl lying on her front on a bed wearing pyjamas, dressing gown and slippers

Would you like to wear pyjamas to school?

A kangaroo stares at the Australian outback next to a scene of mountains and water
play
0:20

Kangaroo swaps Australia for... Austria?

Newsround Home