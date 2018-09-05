play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:44

Kangaroo swaps Australia for... Austria?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Australia, Austria - so many similar letters.

Does that mean they're pretty similar places?... Er, no!

They're 8,700 miles away from one another, have completely different climates and speak entirely different languages. So while the names sound similar, they really do not have that much in common.

So it came as quite a surprise to locals of the Austrian town of Kirschlag when a kangaroo was spotted hopping through their meadows!

"We have called all the zoos and kangaroo breeders around us, but no-one is missing a kangaroo," said a local police official.

"We hope the owner will come forward."

According to police, "its survival chances (in the wild) are perfect" and they believe it will not cause damage.

Here's hopping the owner will claim the missing marsupial soon!

More like this

Kangaroo
play
1:11

Kangaroo takes over a football match

Tree kangaroo
play
0:43

Baby tree kangaroo takes first hops out of mother's pouch

Bradley the kangaroo
play
0:37

Kangaroo Bradley shows he's no 'pouch' potato

Top Stories

Redrock Stockport.
image

Is this the ugliest building in the UK?

Ruby slippers from the Wizard of Oz

Quiz: Celebrity memorabilia - lost or found?

A close up image of the hole from inside the capsule

Drill created hole in the ISS

Newsround Home