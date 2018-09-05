Strictly Come Dancing's Katie Piper talks body confidence and social media

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Strictly star Katie Piper talks body confidence and social media

Nikki Lilly and Strictly Come Dancing star Katie Piper sat down together to talk about what it's like living with a visible difference.

Katie is a campaigner, TV presenter and a model. She was left with serious burns to her face and body after being attacked in 2008.

Katie now raises awareness of what burn victims, and people with visible differences, have to deal with.

When Nikki was little, she was diagnosed with a condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which causes her face to look slightly different.

The pair opened up on their feelings on lots of things like dating, body confidence and handling scary things like surgery.

Katie shared her thoughts with Nikki on how you can use social media to change people's attitudes towards body image.

