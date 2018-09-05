play
Last updated at 05:44

Strictly's Katie Piper talks body confidence and social media

Nikki Lilly and Strictly Come Dancing star Katie Piper sat down together to talk about what it's like living with a visible difference.

The pair opened up on their feelings on lots of things like dating, body confidence and handling scary things like surgery.

Katie shared her thoughts with Nikki on how you can use social media to change people's attitudes towards body image.

Check out this clip from the episode which you can watch on CBBC iPlayer now.

