Ever dreamed of having your own robot? Well, Matt from Winchester made this a reality - and bagged himself a Guinness World Record in the process, after building the largest rideable hexapod (six-legged) robot. The machine is a massive 2.8m tall and 5m wide. Matt says his love of engineering began at a young age, when he received his very first Lego kit and was only made stronger after a trip to the cinema to see Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back when he was eight years old.