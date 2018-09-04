Ban on mobile phones in French Schools

There's now a total ban on mobile phones in schools in France.

A new law means they can't be used in primary and junior schools there.

It affects pupils from when they start school until they are around 15 years old.

Tablets and smart watches are also banned.

The Government says it's decided to bring in the new law to help stop pupils being distracted by phones during class.

It's also hoped it will help kids make friends more easily and be more physically active at break time, as well as helping to tackle online bullying.

Not everyone in France is in favour of the ban though.

Some people have questioned how it will be enforced.

The French government says schools can decide how to implement the new rules. It's recommended that students' phones are stored in lockers during the day, but not all schools have lockers.