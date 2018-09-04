play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 09:11

Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

A boy pulls a face at a mobile phoneELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images

How would you cope if you weren't allowed your mobile phone in school?

Although some schools here in the UK already have that rule, in France it's now the law.

It means mobile phones can't be used in primary and junior schools there. It affects pupils from when they start school until they are around 15 years old.

Tablets and smart watches are also banned.

The French Government says it's decided to bring in the new law to help stop pupils being distracted by phones during class.

It's also hoped it will help kids make friends more easily and be more physically active at break time, as well as helping to tackle online bullying.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Ban on mobile phones in French Schools

Not everyone in France is in favour of the ban though.

Some people have questioned how it will be enforced.

The French government says schools can decide how to implement the new rules. It's recommended that students' phones are stored in lockers during the day, but not all schools have lockers.

Some schools in the UK already have their own rules on mobile phone use.

Own It has speaking to pupils at one in Scotland to see how they're finding school life without one.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What's it like having a mobile phone ban at school?

Let us know what you think by commenting below.

More like this

A boy looks shocked looking at his phone

Your thoughts on banning phones in schools

Our Cyberbullying special

Cyberbullying: A Newsround special

Comments

  • View all (8)

  • Comment number 8. Posted by U17143702

    24 minutes ago
    I think phones should only be used in break and lunch times

  • Comment number 7. Posted by Pink Fizzy Lemonade

    1 hour ago
    What if you need to message your parents

  • Comment number 6. Posted by Wolfie

    2 hours ago
    I think that phones should be banned in primary schools but in secondary schools you use them a lot especially in senior years

  • Comment number 5. Posted by jelly_ferret

    4 hours ago
    We can bring our phones to school which is useful for doing revision before tests

  • Comment number 4. Posted by hairstable9

    4 hours ago
    I think phones should be banned because it means no talking and people always playing loud music and people might not like it

  • Comment number 3. Posted by Emily

    7 hours ago
    although the ban may limit the amount of online bullying and distraction during lessons, French pupils only stay at school for half the day and only a small proportion stay for lunch (demi-pensionnaire). during the 21st century, many students use their spare time to do research for homework but with limited computer access in some schools, some students would suffer without access to their phones.
    many school offer restricting wifi which doesn't allow social media to be used while connected. this is just one of the ways to limit online bullying, so that such measures don't have to be taken

  • Comment number 2. Posted by SAVANAH CATS ARE GREAT

    7 hours ago
    I think that phones should be allowed at the end of the day or for studying

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Unicorn

    9 hours ago
    No, i wish we were allowed them at lunch and stuff

Top Stories

The 15 Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestants.

Strictly Come Dancing: Who will win?

Lizard
image

You've never seen wildlife photos quite like these

'Mermaid' swimming underwater
play
1:21

Check out the 'Merlympics'

Newsround Home