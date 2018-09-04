Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images

How would you cope if you weren't allowed your mobile phone in school?

Although some schools here in the UK already have that rule, in France it's now the law.

It means mobile phones can't be used in primary and junior schools there. It affects pupils from when they start school until they are around 15 years old.

Tablets and smart watches are also banned.

The French Government says it's decided to bring in the new law to help stop pupils being distracted by phones during class.

It's also hoped it will help kids make friends more easily and be more physically active at break time, as well as helping to tackle online bullying.

Not everyone in France is in favour of the ban though.

Some people have questioned how it will be enforced.

The French government says schools can decide how to implement the new rules. It's recommended that students' phones are stored in lockers during the day, but not all schools have lockers.

Some schools in the UK already have their own rules on mobile phone use.

Own It has speaking to pupils at one in Scotland to see how they're finding school life without one.

