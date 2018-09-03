play
Stars surprise fans on 'Back to Hogwarts' day

Fans taking a selfie with Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.Nicky J Sims
Smile for a selfie! Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne surprise fans.

Some lucky Wizarding World fans from around the country had a very special treat this weekend.

They headed to Platform 9 ¾ at London's Kings Cross Station in their very own Knight Bus, inspired by the mode of transport from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Knight Bus.David Parry
The bus had beds covered in Harry Potter bedsheets and travellers got to watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them during their journey.

When they got to the station they joined hundreds of fans for the 11am countdown to the Hogwarts Express' departure and were surprised by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actors, Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

Hundreds of fans filled London's King's Cross Station.Jeff Spicer
There's no space for trains with all these fans!

Finally, if that wasn't enough of a treat the fans were taken on a tour around Warner Bros. Studios Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter.

Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne heading to platform nine and three quarters.Jeff Spicer
Actors Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne heading to the platform.

