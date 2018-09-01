England's women footballers are going to the World Cup!

Getty Images Toni Duggan gave England the goal they needed to get ahead

England's women have qualified for next year's World Cup in France.

They beat Wales 3-0 in a "winner takes all" qualifying match last night.

There were no goals in the first half, but England's Toni Duggan, Jill Scott and Nikita Parris scored one each in the second half in a space of 12 minutes.

Wales could still qualify to make it to France next June, as one of the four best second-placed teams.

The Welsh team will have to wait to find out the outcome of the remaining games to see if they can grab a play-off spot.

Getty Images It was excitement for England but disappointment for Wales - but they've still could make it to France if other results go their way

England are 4th in the Fifa world rankings, compared to Wales who are ranked 29th.

The other teams to have already qualified are Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Italy, Japan, Korea Republic, Spain, and Thailand.

England manager Phil Neville called it a "great night for women's football", and also praised the Welsh women for how they played.

He said: "I went straight to the Wales players at the end - they've been fantastic in the campaign."

Getty Images England manager Phil Neville gave goal-scorer Toni Duggan a big hug to celebrate

But he was understandably proud of his team, adding: "We will celebrate and enjoy the next couple of days."

"When I took the job, I said I wanted to win the World Cup. This week has felt like the biggest game so far."

Midfielder Jill Scott said playing against Wales forced them to fight hard to win.

She said: "Wales played really well, they made us bring out another side to our game, we had to be strong in the tackle, angry and now we know we can fight and we will need that at the World Cup."

Getty Images Time for England to celebrate!

England finished third at the last World Cup in Canada, losing to Japan in the semi-finals but beating Germany in the third-fourth place play-off match.

The team are hoping to do just as well, if not even better this time around, but for now, their manager isn't thinking too far into the future.

Neville said: "I am happy we are going to France, I am not totally happy with the way we played, we can play better but we have some good players.

"Our plan is now to play five or six of the top eight [in the world] and when we get to France we want to know where we are."