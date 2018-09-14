Kids speak about their afro curly hair 'My hair is unique, I feel really lucky'

September 15th is World Afro Day.

It's a day where people are encouraged to celebrate kinky, coiled or curly afro textured hair and to learn more about it.

The founder of World Afro Day, Michelle De Leon and many others believe that there are not enough examples of natural afro textured hair being celebrated in adverts, movies and even music.

The aim of the day is to give people with afro hair the confidence to wear it the way they like so that they don't feel pressure to straighten it.

We've been speaking to some of you to find out how you feel about your hair...