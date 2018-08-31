play
Celebrity hidden talents - true or false?

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

Comments

  • View all (8)

  • Comment number 8. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal

    2 hours ago
    4/6
    @pink fluffy unicorn,
    Same!

  • Comment number 7. Posted by pink fluffy unicorn

    3 hours ago
    i got 4/6 i don't know that much about celebritys

  • Comment number 6. Posted by Book reader dancer

    3 hours ago
    5/6 interesting!!!

  • Comment number 5. Posted by Hetty feather 01

    5 hours ago
    5/6! Cool tricks

  • Comment number 4. Posted by Unicorn

    6 hours ago
    Fun not that unexpected with thier talents tho

  • Comment number 3. Posted by Unicorn

    6 hours ago
    6/6

  • Comment number 2. Posted by BeigeRunningBear

    7 hours ago
    4/6
    The Daniel Radcliffe one's certainly a different party trick!

  • Comment number 1. Posted by pinkfluffyunicorn

    8 hours ago
    5 / 6 - Well done!
    Your hidden talent is obviously doing quizzes! Good work.

    First comment! Yay.

