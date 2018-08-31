Celebrity hidden talents - true or false?

To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.
Comment number 8. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal
@pink fluffy unicorn,
Same!
Comment number 7. Posted by pink fluffy unicorn
Comment number 6. Posted by Book reader dancer
Comment number 5. Posted by Hetty feather 01
Comment number 4. Posted by Unicorn
Comment number 3. Posted by Unicorn
Comment number 2. Posted by BeigeRunningBear
The Daniel Radcliffe one's certainly a different party trick!
Comment number 1. Posted by pinkfluffyunicorn
Your hidden talent is obviously doing quizzes! Good work.
First comment! Yay.