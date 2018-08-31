play
Last updated at 11:50

Hundreds of fish dropped from a plane into Utah lake

Hundreds of fish have been dropped from a plane into a lake in Utah, USA.

The mountain lake was being re-stocked with trout from the air by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

It's known as 'extreme fish stocking'.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says this method of transport is less stressful for the fish than other ways and 95% of the fish survive because they are so small.

