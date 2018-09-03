play
Last updated at 05:53

The man who turns rubbish into works of art

You might have heard of up-cycling, but artist Evans Ngure takes it to the next level.

He takes rubbish that other people have thrown away in Kenya, Africa, and turns it into works of art.

Evans finds inspiration and picks up junk at the local dump in his home town of Nairobi.

From tin cans and broken scissors to old motorcycle parts, he gives other people's litter a new life as something beautiful.

Watch this video to see some of the treasure that Evans has created out of trash.

