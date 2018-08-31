Lego has built a driveable Bugatti car out of a million pieces

Take one million Lego bricks and add a 5.3 horsepower engine - what do you get? This incredible life-size, driveable car!

Luxury car brand Bugatti teamed up with Lego to make the vehicle.

It's powered using more than 2,000 "power platform" engines and took more than 13,000 hours to design and make.

With a top speed of 20 kilometres per hour it won't be winning any races just yet... but it would be a show-stopping way to get dropped off on your first day at school.

Pictures courtesy of Lego Technic