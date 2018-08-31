play
Last updated at 10:51

Ariana Grande to get one-hour BBC One special programme

Ariana GrandeGetty Images
The singer is currently at number one in the UK album chart with Sweetener

Arianators listen up! Ariana Grande is going to appear in a special BBC TV show this autumn.

The popstar will perform songs from her new album, Sweetener, and sit down for a chat with TV presenter Davina McCall.

Fans will get to hear Ariana talk about her life and her music in the one-hour show.

'Ariana Grande at the BBC' will be recorded on 7 September but you'll have to wait until later this year to watch her in action.

Davina McCallPA
TV presenter Davina McCall is a big fan of Ariana Grande

Ariana last appeared on BBC One when she headlined the One Love concert in Manchester last year.

The all-star show was held to pay tribute and raise money for those affected by the terrorist attack at her concert at Manchester Arena.

Twenty-two people lost their lives and 116 people were injured in May 2017.

