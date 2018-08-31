Prime Minister Theresa May dancing through her Africa tour

Not happy with being one of the most powerful people in the world, Prime Minister Theresa May is looking to add dancing queen to her title.

In her first visit to the continent of Africa since she became prime minister, Mrs May has been encouraged to join in with the performances that have been put on for her visits.

While in Nairobi, Kenya, she couldn't resist joining in with dancing scouts and guides while launching a new 'plastic challenge' badge.

Watch the prime minister go!