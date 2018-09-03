play
Back to school: Get off to a good start this year

It won't be long before everybody all over the UK is back at school and the summer holidays are well and truly over!

So we went to meet Paralympic swimming superstar Ellie Simmonds to ask for her top tips to make sure you get off to a flying start this school year.

How can you make sure you're always on time to your lessons? How could you make sure you're first in line for extra chips at lunch?

Ellie has the answer!

