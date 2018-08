If anyone knows about baking it's these guys.

Candice Brown was the winner of Great British Bake Off 2016, and Selasi Gbormittah was a semi-finalist.

They popped in to see us here at Newsround HQ and shared their top tips on how to become the star baker of your friends and family.

Watch this to find out what Candice does when she gets a soggy bottom, and find out Selasi's naughty views on sharing!