Strictly Come Dancing goes street: Can you do the routine?!

We're all getting very excited about the launch show of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday!

To mark the occasion, we asked street dance superstars Twist and Pulse to come up with a very special Strictly routine - exclusively for Newsround!

But the question is... Can you master the moves for Strictly Goes Street?!

We want to hear from you! Ask an adult for permission and get them to send a video of your Strictly routine to us by clicking here!