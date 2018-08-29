I'm A Celeb: Holly Willoughby will replace Ant

Getty Images

We now know who's going to be presenting I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly.

ITV has confirmed that Holly Willoughby will be joining Dec in Australia to co-host the show.

It's because Ant is currently taking a break from TV presenting.

Holly Willoughby said: "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of 'I'm a Celebrity' and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"

And Dec seems pretty excited!

Getty Images Holly will replace Ant who normally presents I'm A Celeb with Dec

He says Holly was at the top of his list and that he's "pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything".

The new series of I'm A Celebrity starts this Autumn.

We can't wait to see them on TV together!