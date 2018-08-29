I'm A Celeb: Holly Willoughby will replace Ant

We now know who's going to be presenting I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly.
ITV has confirmed that Holly Willoughby will be joining Dec in Australia to co-host the show.
It's because Ant is currently taking a break from TV presenting.
Holly Willoughby said: "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of 'I'm a Celebrity' and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"
And Dec seems pretty excited!
He says Holly was at the top of his list and that he's "pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything".
The new series of I'm A Celebrity starts this Autumn.
We can't wait to see them on TV together!
