The Great British Bake Off: Week by week

Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

Put your apron on, get out the flour and turn on the mixer - The Great British Bake Off is back!

We are going to be giving a week by week summary of everything that happens - who was made star baker, who left the tent and the best moment.

Week 1 Biscuit Week

What were the tasks?

The signature challenge was 24 regional biscuits, not a biscuit with an accent but a biscuit traditional to a town or village in Britain.

Paul set the technical challenge which was to make eight wagon wheels. Wagon Wheels are two shortbread biscuits put together with marshmallow and jam and then covered with chocolate. The results were varied!

The show stopper was a biscuit selfie portrait of themselves somewhere memorable - so we saw Mount Kilamajaro, Las Vegas and Japan - surprisingly nobody chose in front of their bathroom mirror.

Top of the class?

Mark Bourdillon/ Love Production Manon impressed the judges with her 'Japanes selfie'

Manon who was born in France was named Star Baker, after impressing the judges with her Cornish hazelnut shortbread for the signature bake and her 'matcha tea' and white chocolate 'Japanese selfie' showstopper.

Who left?

Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions It was bye to baker Imelda after Paul called her showstopper 'stale'

Imelda was the first baker to leave the tent. Judge Paul Hollywood thought her 'seaside selfie' was a bit bland and Prue called it 'simple'.

LOL moment

Joanna Ing Karen was so relaxed in the tent she ate some crisps

Karen finishing her bake in record time and eating crisps while the other bakers were panicking is our favourite moment of week 1 - they were salt and vinegar squares in case you were wondering.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm