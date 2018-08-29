Jose Mourinho: Is it time for the Manchester United manager to go?

Press Association

Manchester United haven't had a great start to the new Premier League season.

They've lost two of their first three games for the first time since 1992-93.

It ended 3-0 to Tottenham on Monday which was Mourinho's worst ever home defeat.

It's got some footie fans wondering if it's time for him to go.

What do you think?

Since returning for pre-season he's been vocal about all sorts of things, from the fitness of players, to their professionalism.

But it doesn't seem as though he's lost the support of the club's board or all the fans just yet.

At the end of Monday's game Mourinho showed his appreciation to the supporters by applauding them for several minutes on the pitch.

Some wondered if that was his way of saying goodbye.

But Mourinho explained he just wanted to thank the fans for their support!