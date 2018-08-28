Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
CBBC
Newsround
CBBC iPlayer
CBBC on TV
Bitesize
CBeebies
Own It
CBBC Help
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Home
Menu
Home
Shows
Games
Quizzes
Watch
Join In
Topics
Newsround
Newsround
play
Watch
Newsround
28 August 2018
28 August 2018
Last updated at
13:30
Back to School: Guess the celebrity schoolbag
Oops you can't see this activity!
To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
More like this
Up and Away - a Newsround special about starting school
7 September 2012
7 September 2012
What to expect when you start high school
1h ago
an hour ago
play
0:52
Your emoji-tions on the first day of high school!
1h ago
an hour ago
Comments
To use comments you will need to have JavaScript enabled.
View all (2)
Comment number
2
.
Posted by
CuteFluffyNarwhal
36 minutes ago
Super school bag sleuth- 5/5!
Report
comment number 2
0
Comment number
1
.
Posted by
CuteFluffyNarwhal
38 minutes ago
1st comment!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report
comment number 1
0
Top Stories
Great British Bake Off: Pick your most memorable moment
1h ago
an hour ago
BTS smash another record
7h ago
7 hours ago
play
2:10
Strictly stars sparkle for launch show
8h ago
8 hours ago
Newsround Home
Comment number 2. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal
Comment number 1. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal