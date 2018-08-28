BTS smash another record

Getty Images

BTS have broken yet another record.

The k-pop band's new single Idol was watched over 45 MILLION times on YouTube in the first 24 hours after it was released on Friday.

That means they've beaten Taylor Swift's record which she set when her track Look What You Made Me Do got 43.2 million views back in 2017.

BTS's latest video has now been seen over 88 million times.

And this isn't the first time they've broken a record.

They've also won some music awards and become the first ever Korean act to top the Billboard 200 albums chart.

There's no Fake Love for these guys!