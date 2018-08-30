Blackpool Illuminations: Everything you need to know

Getty Images

Have you ever been told to turn off lights at home because "it looks like the Blackpool Illuminations"?!

Well, the actual illuminations are being switched on this week!

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for it and there'll be some famous faces to help celebrate, including Ella Eyre, Jonas Blue, HRVY, Rae Morris, Diversity and DVJ.

The tradition has been lighting up the town of Blackpool for over a century…so what's it all about?

What are the Blackpool Illuminations?

The illuminations are a yearly lightshow.

Around six miles of Blackpool's coastline are lit up with loads of different colourful designs.

They're switched on every year for 66 days.

This year they'll be on between 31 August and 3 November.

More illuminating facts Over three million people come to see the lights every year.

All the lights and equipment weigh more than 711,000 kilograms. That's the same as about 140 elephants!

When the illuminations first started they were described as "artificial sunshine".

Getty Images This is a picture from 1954. It shows a new welcome arch on Blackpool Promenade.

How old are the Illuminations?

The illuminations are 139 years old.

They were first switched on in 1879 and at the time there were just 8 lamps.

Since then they've been switched on every year, apart from during World War One and World War Two.

How many lights are there?

The answer is absolutely loads - over a MILLION!

There are so many that it costs about £2 million every year to run the illuminations.

There are two main types of light: festoon and tableaux.

Festoon lights are the ones which hang over the road - they look a bit like a bigger version of Christmas tree lights.

Tableaux lights are more like illuminated pictures.