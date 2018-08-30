play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 05:36

Blackpool Illuminations: Everything you need to know

Blackpool IlluminationsGetty Images

Have you ever been told to turn off lights at home because "it looks like the Blackpool Illuminations"?!

Well, the actual illuminations are being switched on this week!

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for it and there'll be some famous faces to help celebrate, including Ella Eyre, Jonas Blue, HRVY, Rae Morris, Diversity and DVJ.

The tradition has been lighting up the town of Blackpool for over a century…so what's it all about?

What are the Blackpool Illuminations?

The illuminations are a yearly lightshow.

Around six miles of Blackpool's coastline are lit up with loads of different colourful designs.

They're switched on every year for 66 days.

This year they'll be on between 31 August and 3 November.

A black and white photo of an arch saying BlackpoolGetty Images
This is a picture from 1954. It shows a new welcome arch on Blackpool Promenade.

How old are the Illuminations?

The illuminations are 139 years old.

They were first switched on in 1879 and at the time there were just 8 lamps.

Since then they've been switched on every year, apart from during World War One and World War Two.

Blackpool IlluminationsGetty Images

How many lights are there?

The answer is absolutely loads - over a MILLION!

There are so many that it costs about £2 million every year to run the illuminations.

There are two main types of light: festoon and tableaux.

Festoon lights are the ones which hang over the road - they look a bit like a bigger version of Christmas tree lights.

Tableaux lights are more like illuminated pictures.

More like this

play
1:39

It's the start of Diwali, the festival of light

poo emoji and lights

Could poo-power light your street?

Amazing aurora video!
play
0:42

The extraordinary light show with an unexpected name

A light display.
play
0:34

Amazing new light display in Japan

Comments

Top Stories

One of the Vision dancers
play
1:24

Think you can dance? These girls are seriously brilliant

Ant McPartlin stood next to Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly

I'm A Celeb: Holly Willoughby to present with Dec

Serena Williams wearing her black tutu tennis dress whilst holding a racket

Why can't Serena Williams wear what she wants to play tennis?

Newsround Home