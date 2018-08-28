The school teaching lessons in pigeon racing

School children in Lancashire, England, along with the help of their teacher have been training pigeons to compete in races.

The pigeons are taken to a starting location and they then race back home.

The students won their first competition with the winning pigeon taking one hour and 15 minutes to fly back to their school.

The Queen owns her own racing pigeons and this group of kids will now be writing to her to let her know all about their success.

Watch Naz's report to find out more.