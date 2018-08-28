play
Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Celebrities shine at red carpet launch

The line-up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed and they all came together at a glitzy red carpet launch in London on Monday night.

The 15 celebrities taking part got their first opportunity to get glammed up and get a taste of some Strictly magic.

Celebrities taking part include YouTube star Joe Sugg, presenter Stacey Dooley and popstar Ashley Roberts.

Watch Ayshah meet this year's Strictly stars and find out how much they really know about the show!

Strictly Come Dancing begins with a launch show on BBC One on 8 September.

