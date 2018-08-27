Notting Hill Carnival 2018 in pictures

Europe’s largest street party is back in west London as thousands celebrate this year's Notting Hill Carnival.
The festival has been taking place since 1966, and celebrates the Caribbean community with their bright colours, exciting music and delicious food.
Reuters
More than a million people had been expected to join the festivities during the two-day event. But on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said fewer people appeared to have attended than usual "probably because of the weather".
PA
Monday's parade featured none of the rain which hit Family Day on Sunday.
Reuters
At the parade you can watch brightly decorated floats and costumed performers dancing through the streets. There will be around 15,000 costumes on display - all handmade - and around 30 million sequins get used!
Reuters
Live music including calypso, reggae, and salsa is always a feature at this festival. Here traditional Mas bands take to the parade route.
EPA
Almost 7,000 officers will be policing the event on Monday.
PA
Tributes were paid to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on both days of the event. A 72-second silence was held to remember the 72 people who died at the block, which is close to the parade.