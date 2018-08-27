play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:47
image

Notting Hill Carnival 2018 in pictures

Europe’s largest street party is back in west London as thousands celebrate this year's Notting Hill Carnival.
The festival has been taking place since 1966, and celebrates the Caribbean community with their bright colours, exciting music and delicious food.
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in LondonReuters
More than a million people had been expected to join the festivities during the two-day event. But on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said fewer people appeared to have attended than usual "probably because of the weather".
Crowds during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London.PA
Monday's parade featured none of the rain which hit Family Day on Sunday.
Performers in paradeReuters
At the parade you can watch brightly decorated floats and costumed performers dancing through the streets. There will be around 15,000 costumes on display - all handmade - and around 30 million sequins get used!
Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in LondonReuters
Live music including calypso, reggae, and salsa is always a feature at this festival. Here traditional Mas bands take to the parade route.
Mas band drummersEPA
Almost 7,000 officers will be policing the event on Monday.
Police officer and performersPA
Tributes were paid to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on both days of the event. A 72-second silence was held to remember the 72 people who died at the block, which is close to the parade.
Crowds beside Grenfell signGetty Images

More like this

Keyframe #9
play
2:26

Kids celebrate Notting Hill Carnival

Lots of people spend time making their own costumes for the event., which takes place every year.
image

In pictures: Notting Hill Carnival costumes

Policemen
play
1:04

Police officers dance at Notting Hill Carnival

Top Stories

Geraint Thomas

Should helmets be compulsory for cyclists?

Northern Bald Ibis
play
1:11

The birds that forgot how to get home

This photo shows a police car behind police tape blocking a street leading to the Jacksonville Landing area in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, August 26, 2018, where two people were killed and 11 others wounded.

What's happening in Jacksonville?

Newsround Home