Last updated at 13:50

Should helmets be compulsory for cyclists?

Geraint ThomasPA
Geraint Thomas is the first Welshman to ever win the famous Tour de France race

Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas has called for helmets to be made "compulsory" for all cyclists in the UK.

The 2018 Tour de France champion said he "always" wore a helmet and felt others should do the same.

"I've put on a helmet more times than I've buckled a seatbelt," he said in an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine.

The issue of wearing cycling helmets splits opinion.

Woman wearing a bicycle helmetGetty Images

The charity Cycling UK believes there is "no justification for making helmet-wearing compulsory", arguing it could lead to fewer people choosing to ride bicycles. It also says that "the effectiveness of helmets is far from clear."

However, Geraint Thomas thinks the development of better helmet design in recent years now means there is "no reason not to" wear one.

While there is no law forcing cyclists to wear helmets, the Highway Code - which sets out information and advice for all road users in the UK - recommends their use.

Comments

  • View all (1)

  • Comment number 1. Posted by ShiningStar

    30 minutes ago
    I think that as helmets protect your head from damage if you fell off your bike, you should have to wear them for your own safety.

