Last updated at 05:57

Great Britain men win Wheelchair Basketball World Championships

George Bates2018WBWC
George Bates was GB's joint top scorer with 17 points

Great Britain men's wheelchair basketball team created history with victory in the final of the World Championships in Hamburg, Germany.

The GB team claimed a 79-62 win over the USA for their first global gold medal.

George Bates and Harry Brown led the GB scoring with 17 points each.

"From the build-up we were confident we could win this tournament," said Brown.

"All the pressure was on the USA today. We knew if we played our game we would come out on top."

Great Britain women's team lost 56-40 to the Netherlands in their final on Saturday.

play
