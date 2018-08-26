play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 10:56

Puppies play with abandoned tiger and lion cubs at Beijing zoo

A golden retriever and white tiger play togetherGetty Images

Photographs of baby animals playing together at a wildlife park in China are melting hearts online.

The images, taken on Thursday, show golden retriever puppies playing alongside lion and tiger cubs at the Beijing Wildlife Park.

They were all milked by the puppies' mother after the eight cubs - including Siberian tigers, a white tiger, spotted hyenas and an African lion - were abandoned by their mothers, reports said.

The cubs have grown up together and have become close.

Take a look at more of the cute photos below!

A golden retriever puppy and white tiger cub playingGetty Images
A lion and tiger cub walk close togetherGetty Images
Visitors gather around the cubs to take photographsGetty Images
Tiger puts paw up to two golden retriever puppiesGetty Images

More like this

Monkey and dog
play
0:41

Monkey and dog become best friends in Colombia

Friends
play
0:30

Puppy love! Meet the husky and owl who are best friends

Cheetah cub and puppy together
image

Cute cheetah cub and puppy are best friends says zoo

Comments

  • View all (2)

Top Stories

Remi Casty of Catalans Dragons lifts the Challenge Cup during the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final match between Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons win first Challenge Cup

A Venezuelan migrant woman heading to Peru carries bags as she walks along the Panamerican highway in Tulcan, Ecuador, after crossing from Colombia, on August 21, 2018

Why are people escaping from Venezuela?

Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team in action

GB women lose wheelchair basketball final

Newsround Home