Puppies play with abandoned tiger and lion cubs at Beijing zoo

Getty Images

Photographs of baby animals playing together at a wildlife park in China are melting hearts online.

The images, taken on Thursday, show golden retriever puppies playing alongside lion and tiger cubs at the Beijing Wildlife Park.

They were all milked by the puppies' mother after the eight cubs - including Siberian tigers, a white tiger, spotted hyenas and an African lion - were abandoned by their mothers, reports said.

The cubs have grown up together and have become close.

Take a look at more of the cute photos below!

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images