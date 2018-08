2018WBWC

Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team lost 56-40 to the Netherlands in their first World Championship final.

"I'm so proud of the girls coming away with a silver medal," GB co-captain Sophie Carrigill told BBC Sport.

"We fought for that whole game and were so close but the Dutch are a great team and we will get them next time."

The GB men face the USA in their final on Sunday at 2.30pm in Hamburg, Germany.