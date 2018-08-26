play
Challenge Cup final: Catalans beat Warrington to win historic first trophy

Remi Casty of Catalans Dragons lifts the Challenge Cup

Catalans Dragons pulled off one of Wembley's biggest upsets as the French side beat Warrington 20-14 to win their first rugby league Challenge Cup.

No team from outside England had ever won the trophy in its 122-year history.

Lewis Tierney, Ben Garcia and Brayden Wiliame got their tries, while Josh Drinkwater kicked four goals.

Warrington crossed the try line twice, through Ben Murdoch-Masila and George King, while Tyrone Roberts kicked three goals, but it wasn't enough.

Brayden Wiliame (right) scored Catalans' third try to help seal the historic win
Brayden Wiliame (right) scored Catalans' third try to help seal the historic win

Catalans Dragons captain Remi Casty said: "The progression of the club and the team through the 11 years is awesome and a great achievement for Catalans and for rugby league in France.

"Warrington came back well but we never gave up and we kept fighting to win."

