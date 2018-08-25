GB men and women reach wheelchair basketball World Championship finals

2018WBWC Helen Freeman was part of the Britain team that reached the Paralympic bronze medal match at Rio 2016

The Great Britain women's and men's wheelchair basketball teams were both celebrating after reaching their respective World Championship finals.

The women got into their first ever final thanks to a superb 60-37 success over hosts Germany.

They will face Netherlands in Saturday's final.

The Great Britain men's team defeated Iran 86-63 to set up a gold-medal match against the USA on Sunday.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Meet the British teams going for glory at the World Championships

Gregg Warburton, one of the stars of the GB team at the tournament, wants to complete the job in Sunday's final.

"We knew coming here that we could make our mark on this tournament," he said.

"We are the only team to have come close to the USA so we are going in full of confidence and believe we can challenge and win that gold medal."