Liam Payne's released his first solo EP First Time

His debut single 'Strip That Down' reached number 5 in the singles charts.

Familiar, his collaboration with J. Balvin won him a Teen Choice Award.

So Liam Payne must be feeling pretty confident about his debut solo EP, First Time.

It's now available to stream and download on digital music platforms.

A week ago Liam alerted fans to the imminent EP release, which he said he's "really proud of."

In a post he also explained why the EP was arriving before his full-length debut solo album, saying he felt like some of the album songs now felt too old.

He added, "I'm genuinely excited about the music I'm writing and recording and I can't wait for it to be ready for you all."

So what can we expect?

In the words of his One Direction bandmates, does it contain the 'Best Song Ever'?

There are four songs on the EP - the title track, Home With You, Depend On It and Slow.

First Time, features American rapper French Montana.

Liam's two year relationship with Cheryl ended in July and it's thought that some of the lyrics are about the break-up.

He's continuing to work on his first album, and last week confirmed on Twitter that there will be some big changes to his music after the split.