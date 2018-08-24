Eden Project in Morecambe given go-ahead

BBC/Sarah Jeynes The Eden Project in Cornwall

The Eden Project has said it plans to open a new version of its popular visitor attraction in Lancashire.

The Eden Project is a tourist attraction in Cornwall on the South Coast of England. It has large domes, called biomes, filled with thousands of plants collected from all over the world.

It opened near St Austell in 2001 in an old clay pit, in an area roughly the size of 30 football pitches.

Last year it had more than one million visitors, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

The new Eden Project would be built by the sea in Morecambe, a town in Lancashire in the North of England.

Getty Images Morecambe Bay

Simon Bellamy, head of Eden Project International told the BBC the site in Morecombe will be very different to the Cornish site and will include more about the sea.

"The Eden Project in Cornwall is about the connection with plants, this is about the connection with this wonderful environment here in Morecambe, the bay."

After doing a study to see whether the project would be possible in Morecambe, Eden Project International is now looking for money and support to be able to go ahead with their plans.

Do you think a second Eden Project is a good idea? Would you want to go and visit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.