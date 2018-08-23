How to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Simon Cowell gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

He's created many pop stars in his time, and now Simon Cowell has a star of his very own on Hollywood Boulevard.

The music mogul got his own star on 22 August, and celebrated with a host of his famous friends.

Simon's is star number 2,642 on the Walk of Fame - but how exactly do you get one of your own?

STEP 1: You've got to be famous

Getty Images Simon Cowell has been famous since he started the TV show Pop Idol in 2001

Sounds obvious, but it's true!

Technically anyone can apply to have a star in one of the five categories: film, TV, radio, recording and theatre/live performance.

Applications are considered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and once a year they meet to decide who is next to be added.

But don't rush off to apply just yet!

Unless you're well known, they won't even look at your application. You have to have been famous or really good at your job for at least five years to be considered.

STEP 2: Prove that you want one

Getty Images Simon was clearly keen to secure a place in Hollywood history

Every application has to include a statement from the celebrity that confirms they actually want to have a star.

They also have to promise to turn up to the unveiling ceremony if their application is accepted.

STEP 3: Bring some famous friends

Getty Images Simon is responsible for kick starting One Direction's career

The unveiling ceremony is usually a big deal.

So it's expected that you'll bring plenty of fans and your celebrity friends along.

Simon Cowell brought along One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Britain's Got Talent Judge Alesha Dixon and Kelly Clarkson - the first ever winner of American Idol.

In fact, Simon discovered most of the people who were watching the ceremony.

STEP 4: Pay for it

Getty Images The stars don't come cheap!

You have to pay a sponsorship fee of $30,000 for a star - that's about £23,000.

Half of the money is used to create the star, which is made out of brass and terrazzo - the black and red speckled material.

The other half is given to the Hollywood Historic Trust, who look after the Walk of Fame.

So you've got to be pretty rich to afford it!